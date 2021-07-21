Leon Bridges announces 2021-2022 tour

Leon Bridges' third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, is due out Friday (7/23) via Columbia, and he's now announced a tour supporting the album. "This fall I'm bringing this immersive experience to you in the intimate rooms where it all started," he writes. "In that spirit let's also celebrate the people who run the clubs and help create these memory making nights. I'll be giving a portion of each ticket sale from my Fall tour dates to NIVA and CrewNation, benefiting the people and clubs who've been hit hard by the pandemic."

The dates begin this August and continue through October, then pick up again in April of 2022, including stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Portland, Boston, NYC (Governors Ball), Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Nashville and more. Abraham Alexander opens the 2021 dates, with The Marias also onboard for a pair of Colorado shows in October, and Chiiild opens the 2022 dates. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles date is at The Wiltern on October 11 (tickets), and tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday July 27 at 10 AM local time.

LEON BRIDGES: 2021 TOUR

Aug 8, 2021 Hinterland Music Festival Saint Charles, IA

Aug 28, 2021 Railbird Music Festival Lexington, KY

Sep 3, 2021 Summerfest Milwaukee, WI

Sep 5, 2021 Bonnaroo Manchester, TN

Sep 8, 2021 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Sep 10, 2021 The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX

Sep 11, 2021 The HiFi Dallas Dallas, TX

Sep 12, 2021 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX

Sep 17, 2021 State Theatre Portland, ME

Sep 18, 2021 Royale Boston, MA

Sep 23, 2021 Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC

Sep 24, 2021 The Governors Ball Music Festival New York, NY

Sep 26, 2021 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

Sep 27, 2021 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

Sep 29, 2021 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

Oct 1, 2021 The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL

Oct 2, 2021 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Oct 4, 2021 The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Oct 5, 2021 Belly Up Aspen Aspen, CO

Oct 6, 2021 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Oct 9, 2021 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Oct 11, 2021 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Oct 28, 2021 - Oct 31, 2021 Suwannee Hulaween Live Oak, FL

Apr 29, 2022 Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK

Apr 30, 2022 Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

May 2, 2022 The Sylvee Madison, WI

May 4, 2022 Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN

May 6, 2022 Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH

May 7, 2022 Michigan Theater Ann Arbor, MI

May 8, 2022 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH

May 10, 2022 Altria Theater Richmond, VA

May 11, 2022 Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA

May 13, 2022 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN

May 14, 2022 Louisville Palace Theatre Louisville, KY

May 16, 2022 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

May 17, 2022 Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park Wilmington, NC

May 18, 2022 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

May 19, 2022 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL