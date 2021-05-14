Leon Bridges announces new album, shares “Motorbike” (video dir. Anderson .Paak)

Leon Bridges has announced his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, due July 23 via Columbia (pre-order). It was produced by Ricky Reed and Nate Mercereau and it features Leon's 2020 single "Sweeter" (ft. Terrace Martin), as well as the just-released "Motorbike," which comes with a video directed by Anderson .Paak. There's also a song with Robert Glasper.

"The inception of ['Motorbike'] started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercerau made," Leon said. "Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. ‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals."

Both "Motorbike" and "Sweeter" are very promising singles; listen to both and view the full tracklist below.

Leon also has some festival dates coming up: Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Railbird, and Hinterland.

Tracklist

1. Born Again (ft. Robert Glasper)

2. Motorbike

3. Steam

4. Why Don’t You Touch Me

5. Magnolias

6. Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)

7. Details

8. Sho Nuff

9. Sweeter (ft. Terrace Martin)

10. Don’t Worry (ft. Ink)

11. Blue Mesas