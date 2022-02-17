Leon Bridges announces tour with Little Dragon, playing Forest Hills Stadium
Leon Bridges has just announced "The Boundless Tour" which will have him out with Little Dragon this summer. Dates start in Las Vegas on July 29 and wrap up in Santa Barbara on September 8, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Boston, NYC, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Berkeley, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Forest Hills Stadium on August 18. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM local.
Meanwhile, Leon Bridges releases Texas Moon, his second collaborative EP with Khruangbin, this week. He's also got a busy tour schedule before he and Little Dragon hook up in July, including spring dates with Chiiild.
Leon Bridges - 2022 Tour Dates
MAR 4, 2022 - MAR 5, 2022 | M3F Festival | Phoenix, AZ
APR 29, 2022 | Tulsa Theater | Tulsa, OK with Chiiild
APR 30, 2022 | Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO with Chiiild
MAY 2, 2022 | The Sylvee | Madison, WI with Chiiild
MAY 3, 2022 | St. Louis Music Park | Maryland Heights, MO with Chiiild
MAY 4, 2022 | Murat Theatre | Indianapolis, IN with Chiiild
MAY 6, 2022 | Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center | Cincinnati, OH with Chiiild
MAY 7, 2022 | Michigan Theater | Ann Arbor, MI with Chiiild
MAY 8, 2022 | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica | Cleveland, OH with Chiiild
MAY 10, 2022 | Altria Theater | Richmond, VA with Chiiild
MAY 11, 2022 | Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA with Chiiild
MAY 13, 2022 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN with Chiiild
MAY 14, 2022 | Louisville Palace Theatre | Louisville, KY with Chiiild
MAY 16, 2022 | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre | Charlotte, NC with Chiiild
MAY 17, 2022 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC with Chiiild
MAY 18, 2022 | Rabbit Rabbit | Asheville, NC with Chiiild
MAY 19, 2022 | St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL with Chiiild
MAY 21, 2022 | Hangout Music Festival | Gulf Shores, AL
JUN 10, 2022 | Best Kept Secret | Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
JUN 12, 2022 | Syd For Solen | Copenhagen, DK with Jungle, First Aid Kit, and Erika De Casier
JUN 13, 2022 | Annexet | Stockholm, Sweden with Kirby
JUN 14, 2022 | Sentrum Scene | Oslo, Norway with Kirby
JUN 17, 2022 | O2 Apollo Manchester | Manchester, UK with Kirby
JUN 18, 2022 | O2 Academy Birmingham | Birmingham, UK with Kirby
JUN 19, 2022 | O2 Academy Bristol | Bristol, UK with Kirby
JUN 21, 2022 | Eventim Apollo | London, United Kingdom with Kirby
JUN 22, 2022 | Eventim Apollo | London, United Kingdom with Kirby
JUN 23, 2022 | Brighton Dome | Brighton, UK with Kirby
JUN 26, 2022 | The Helix | Dublin, Ireland with Kirby
JUN 27, 2022 | Usher Hall | Edinburgh, Scotland with Kirby
JUN 30, 2022 | L'Olympia | Paris, France with Kirby
JUL 2, 2022 | Rock Werchter | Werchter, Belgium
JUL 4, 2022 | Carlswerk Victoria | Cologne, Germany with Kirby
JUL 5, 2022 | Tempodrom | Berlin, Germany with Kirby
JUL 6, 2022 | TonHalle München | Munich, Germany with Kirby
JUL 8, 2022 | Porta Ferrada | Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain
JUL 9, 2022 | Mad Cool Festival | Madrid, Spain
JUL 10, 2022 | Auditorio Mar De Vigo | Vigo, Spain
JUL 12, 2022 | Coliseu do Porto | Porto, Portugal with Kirby
JUL 14, 2022 | Super Bock Super Rock | Lisbon, Portugal
JUL 29, 2022 | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV with Little Dragon
JUL 30, 2022 | The Forum | Inglewood, CA with Little Dragon
JUL 31, 2022 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | San Diego, CA with Little Dragon
AUG 3, 2022 | White Oak Music Hall | Houston, TX with Little Dragon
AUG 4, 2022 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX with Little Dragon
AUG 6, 2022 | Moody Center | Austin, TX with Little Dragon
AUG 8, 2022 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA with Little Dragon
AUG 10, 2022 | The Anthem | Washington, DC with Little Dragon
AUG 13, 2022 | Skyline Stage at The Mann | Philadelphia, PA with Little Dragon
AUG 14, 2022 | Thompson's Point | Portland, ME with Little Dragon
AUG 16, 2022 | Roadrunner | Boston, MA with Little Dragon
AUG 18, 2022 | Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY with Little Dragon
AUG 20, 2022 | Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON with Little Dragon
AUG 21, 2022 | KEMBA LIVE! - Outdoor Amphitheater | Columbus, OH with Little Dragon
AUG 22, 2022 | Masonic Temple Theatre | Detroit, MI with Little Dragon
AUG 24, 2022 | Credit Union 1 Arena | Chicago, IL with Little Dragon
AUG 25, 2022 | The Armory | Minneapolis, MN with Little Dragon
AUG 29, 2022 | Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center | Portland, OR with Little Dragon
AUG 30, 2022 | Marymoor Park | Redmond, WA with Little Dragon
SEP 2, 2022 - SEP 4, 2022 | Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience | Aspen, CO
SEP 4, 2022 | Oxbow RiverStage | Napa, CA with Little Dragon
SEP 7, 2022 | The Greek Theatre | Berkeley, CA with Little Dragon
SEP 8, 2022 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA with Little Dragon