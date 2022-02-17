Leon Bridges announces tour with Little Dragon, playing Forest Hills Stadium

Leon Bridges has just announced "The Boundless Tour" which will have him out with Little Dragon this summer. Dates start in Las Vegas on July 29 and wrap up in Santa Barbara on September 8, with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Boston, NYC, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Berkeley, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Forest Hills Stadium on August 18. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM local.

Meanwhile, Leon Bridges releases Texas Moon, his second collaborative EP with Khruangbin, this week. He's also got a busy tour schedule before he and Little Dragon hook up in July, including spring dates with Chiiild.

Leon Bridges - 2022 Tour Dates

MAR 4, 2022 - MAR 5, 2022 | M3F Festival | Phoenix, AZ

APR 29, 2022 | Tulsa Theater | Tulsa, OK with Chiiild

APR 30, 2022 | Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO with Chiiild

MAY 2, 2022 | The Sylvee | Madison, WI with Chiiild

MAY 3, 2022 | St. Louis Music Park | Maryland Heights, MO with Chiiild

MAY 4, 2022 | Murat Theatre | Indianapolis, IN with Chiiild

MAY 6, 2022 | Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center | Cincinnati, OH with Chiiild

MAY 7, 2022 | Michigan Theater | Ann Arbor, MI with Chiiild

MAY 8, 2022 | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica | Cleveland, OH with Chiiild

MAY 10, 2022 | Altria Theater | Richmond, VA with Chiiild

MAY 11, 2022 | Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA with Chiiild

MAY 13, 2022 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN with Chiiild

MAY 14, 2022 | Louisville Palace Theatre | Louisville, KY with Chiiild

MAY 16, 2022 | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre | Charlotte, NC with Chiiild

MAY 17, 2022 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC with Chiiild

MAY 18, 2022 | Rabbit Rabbit | Asheville, NC with Chiiild

MAY 19, 2022 | St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL with Chiiild

MAY 21, 2022 | Hangout Music Festival | Gulf Shores, AL

JUN 10, 2022 | Best Kept Secret | Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

JUN 12, 2022 | Syd For Solen | Copenhagen, DK with Jungle, First Aid Kit, and Erika De Casier

JUN 13, 2022 | Annexet | Stockholm, Sweden with Kirby

JUN 14, 2022 | Sentrum Scene | Oslo, Norway with Kirby

JUN 17, 2022 | O2 Apollo Manchester | Manchester, UK with Kirby

JUN 18, 2022 | O2 Academy Birmingham | Birmingham, UK with Kirby

JUN 19, 2022 | O2 Academy Bristol | Bristol, UK with Kirby

JUN 21, 2022 | Eventim Apollo | London, United Kingdom with Kirby

JUN 22, 2022 | Eventim Apollo | London, United Kingdom with Kirby

JUN 23, 2022 | Brighton Dome | Brighton, UK with Kirby

JUN 26, 2022 | The Helix | Dublin, Ireland with Kirby

JUN 27, 2022 | Usher Hall | Edinburgh, Scotland with Kirby

JUN 30, 2022 | L'Olympia | Paris, France with Kirby

JUL 2, 2022 | Rock Werchter | Werchter, Belgium

JUL 4, 2022 | Carlswerk Victoria | Cologne, Germany with Kirby

JUL 5, 2022 | Tempodrom | Berlin, Germany with Kirby

JUL 6, 2022 | TonHalle München | Munich, Germany with Kirby

JUL 8, 2022 | Porta Ferrada | Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Spain

JUL 9, 2022 | Mad Cool Festival | Madrid, Spain

JUL 10, 2022 | Auditorio Mar De Vigo | Vigo, Spain

JUL 12, 2022 | Coliseu do Porto | Porto, Portugal with Kirby

JUL 14, 2022 | Super Bock Super Rock | Lisbon, Portugal

JUL 29, 2022 | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | Las Vegas, NV with Little Dragon

JUL 30, 2022 | The Forum | Inglewood, CA with Little Dragon

JUL 31, 2022 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park | San Diego, CA with Little Dragon

AUG 3, 2022 | White Oak Music Hall | Houston, TX with Little Dragon

AUG 4, 2022 | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | Irving, TX with Little Dragon

AUG 6, 2022 | Moody Center | Austin, TX with Little Dragon

AUG 8, 2022 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA with Little Dragon

AUG 10, 2022 | The Anthem | Washington, DC with Little Dragon

AUG 13, 2022 | Skyline Stage at The Mann | Philadelphia, PA with Little Dragon

AUG 14, 2022 | Thompson's Point | Portland, ME with Little Dragon

AUG 16, 2022 | Roadrunner | Boston, MA with Little Dragon

AUG 18, 2022 | Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY with Little Dragon

AUG 20, 2022 | Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON with Little Dragon

AUG 21, 2022 | KEMBA LIVE! - Outdoor Amphitheater | Columbus, OH with Little Dragon

AUG 22, 2022 | Masonic Temple Theatre | Detroit, MI with Little Dragon

AUG 24, 2022 | Credit Union 1 Arena | Chicago, IL with Little Dragon

AUG 25, 2022 | The Armory | Minneapolis, MN with Little Dragon

AUG 29, 2022 | Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center | Portland, OR with Little Dragon

AUG 30, 2022 | Marymoor Park | Redmond, WA with Little Dragon

SEP 2, 2022 - SEP 4, 2022 | Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience | Aspen, CO

SEP 4, 2022 | Oxbow RiverStage | Napa, CA with Little Dragon

SEP 7, 2022 | The Greek Theatre | Berkeley, CA with Little Dragon

SEP 8, 2022 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA with Little Dragon