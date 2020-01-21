Leon Bridges, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews & more playing 2020 Love Rocks NYC benefit

The 2020 edition of the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit happens March 12 at Beacon Theatre and, as always, benefits God's Love We Deliver. This year's lineup includes Leon Bridges, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Chris & Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, Jackson Browne, Warren Haynes, Joss Stone, Macy Gray, Jimmie Vaughan, Marcus King, Marc Cohn, Ivan Neville, Pedrito Martinez, The War & Treaty, Jimmy Vivino, Emily King, Sue Foley, and "very special surprise guests."

This year's hosts are Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Garlin, Ellie Kemper and Paul Shaffer, and the house band, led by Will Lee, includes Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Eric Clapton), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan), Jeff Young (Jackson Browne, Sting, Donald Fagen) and Ricky Peterson (Fleetwood Mac, David Sanborn, Prince, George Benson).

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 AM with a God's Love presale starting Wednesday, January 22 at 10 AM.