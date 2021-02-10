Leon Vynehall announces new album, ‘Rare, Forever,’ shares two songs

UK electronic wiz Leon Vynehall will follow his great 2018 album Nothing Is Still with a new LP, Rare, Forever, on April 30 via Ninja Tune. Along with the announcement comes two singles, "Mothra" and "Ecce! Ego!", which Leon had this to say about:

Speaking of “Mothra”, Vynehall says: “‘Mothra’ is the euphoric unfurling of 'something'. Muted notes fluttering free before returning to the cascade we arrived from, only now with purpose" Speaking of “Ecce! Ego!” he says: "The tracks' title literally translates from Latin to 'Behold! Me!' A fitting introduction to an album about my own psyche, I thought. It starts off where ‘Nothing Is Still’ left off, but rapidly switches to something more fluid, perhaps even sinister. I kind of think of this song as “Envelopes (Chapter VI)''s fucked up cousin."

Both songs build gradually, eventually reaching exactly the kind of bliss you'd expect from Leon Vynehall. Listen and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Ecce! Ego!

2. In>Pin

3. Mothra

4. Alichea Vella Amor

5. Snakeskin ∞ Has-Been

6. Worm (& Closer & Closer)

7. An Exhale

8. Dumbo

9. Farewell! Magnus Gabbro

10. All I See Is You, Velvet Brown