Leon Vynehall announces new Fabric mix, shares new song, playing US shows
Leon Vynehall has announced a new Fabric Presents mix, due March 25 via Fabric. It includes exclusive tracks by Skee Mask, Or:la, Gaunt, Avon Blume, and Ehua, as well as Leon's own new track, the seven-and-a-half minute "Sugar Slip (The Lick)." Stream that and check out the full 33-song tracklist below. Leon said in a statement:
The output of Fabric’s label holds a special place for me. During my teens into early twenties the musical landscape I was exposed to broadened, and my taste diversified greatly; going to shows, making music, and swapping new finds with friends. Fabric had a huge part to play in shaping what I heard and was exposed to via their mix & compilation series. The first two I heard were Swayzak’s Fabric 11, and James Murphy & Pat Mahoney’s FabricLive 36. Both these CDs helped open the door to a wider palette of sounds. Not only did I delve deeper into the compilations post & prior, but I learned about what I enjoyed when it comes to DJing—dynamics. That was the aim of my entry into the fabric discography. A dynamic mix with a cohesive sonic narrative running through it with the club in mind. I feel incredibly lucky to be putting forward my take on something that helped to shape how I approach what I do when I DJ.
Leon will celebrate the mix's release by performing live, DJing, and curating a lineup at Fabric London on April 8, and he's also got a couple upcoming US shows: Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 23 with JDH & Dave P (tickets on sale 1/28 at 10 AM) and San Francisco's 1015 Folsom on May 6 with Mall Grab, Anthony Naples, DJ Python, and EUG (tickets). He also plays Primavera Sound, Wide Awake Festival, Mad Cool Festival, and Junction 2 Festival.
Tracklist
01. Leon Vynehall - Climb Into The Cistern feat. Wesley Joseph
02. Zebrablood - Whatcomesup96
03. Newworldaquarium - Star Power
04. Lo Jack - Virgin Traff 22
05. Lady Blacktronika - Good Dick
06. Mute - Never
07. Louise Bock - Horologic
08. Or:la - Allaballa
09. Pole - Überfahrt
10. Gombeen & Doygen - D'Americana
11. Round Four - Found A Way
12. Woo - Wah Bass
13. Mosca - This Branch Is Weak
14. Steevio - Syzygy
15. A2 - Midsummer Misery
16. DJ Deep & Traumer - La Valle La B (La Deep Mix)
17. DB Selective - Dub Train
18. Wax - Switch
19. Hagan - FWD
20. Bubas Produçoes - Padjinha Pt 3
21. A.k.Adrix - FL Studio, Obrigado
22. Skee Mask - Untitled 279
23. Avon Blume - South Bermo
24. Sector Y - Road To World Cup
25. Innersphere aka Shinedoe - Phunk
26. Gaunt - Raw Cartoon
27. Piero Umiliani (Zalla) - Produzione
28. Commodo - Scabz
29. Leon Vynehall - Sugar Slip (The Lick)
30. Mala - Misty Winter feat. Crazy D
31. Ehua - Helios
32. N-ERGY - The Mad 808
33. Ana Roxanne - Suite Pour L'Invisible