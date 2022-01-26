Leon Vynehall announces new Fabric mix, shares new song, playing US shows

Leon Vynehall has announced a new Fabric Presents mix, due March 25 via Fabric. It includes exclusive tracks by Skee Mask, Or:la, Gaunt, Avon Blume, and Ehua, as well as Leon's own new track, the seven-and-a-half minute "Sugar Slip (The Lick)." Stream that and check out the full 33-song tracklist below. Leon said in a statement:

The output of Fabric’s label holds a special place for me. During my teens into early twenties the musical landscape I was exposed to broadened, and my taste diversified greatly; going to shows, making music, and swapping new finds with friends. Fabric had a huge part to play in shaping what I heard and was exposed to via their mix & compilation series. The first two I heard were Swayzak’s Fabric 11, and James Murphy & Pat Mahoney’s FabricLive 36. Both these CDs helped open the door to a wider palette of sounds. Not only did I delve deeper into the compilations post & prior, but I learned about what I enjoyed when it comes to DJing—dynamics. That was the aim of my entry into the fabric discography. A dynamic mix with a cohesive sonic narrative running through it with the club in mind. I feel incredibly lucky to be putting forward my take on something that helped to shape how I approach what I do when I DJ.

Leon will celebrate the mix's release by performing live, DJing, and curating a lineup at Fabric London on April 8, and he's also got a couple upcoming US shows: Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 23 with JDH & Dave P (tickets on sale 1/28 at 10 AM) and San Francisco's 1015 Folsom on May 6 with Mall Grab, Anthony Naples, DJ Python, and EUG (tickets). He also plays Primavera Sound, Wide Awake Festival, Mad Cool Festival, and Junction 2 Festival.

Tracklist

01. Leon Vynehall - Climb Into The Cistern feat. Wesley Joseph

02. Zebrablood - Whatcomesup96

03. Newworldaquarium - Star Power

04. Lo Jack - Virgin Traff 22

05. Lady Blacktronika - Good Dick

06. Mute - Never

07. Louise Bock - Horologic

08. Or:la - Allaballa

09. Pole - Überfahrt

10. Gombeen & Doygen - D'Americana

11. Round Four - Found A Way

12. Woo - Wah Bass

13. Mosca - This Branch Is Weak

14. Steevio - Syzygy

15. A2 - Midsummer Misery

16. DJ Deep & Traumer - La Valle La B (La Deep Mix)

17. DB Selective - Dub Train

18. Wax - Switch

19. Hagan - FWD

20. Bubas Produçoes - Padjinha Pt 3

21. A.k.Adrix - FL Studio, Obrigado

22. Skee Mask - Untitled 279

23. Avon Blume - South Bermo

24. Sector Y - Road To World Cup

25. Innersphere aka Shinedoe - Phunk

26. Gaunt - Raw Cartoon

27. Piero Umiliani (Zalla) - Produzione

28. Commodo - Scabz

29. Leon Vynehall - Sugar Slip (The Lick)

30. Mala - Misty Winter feat. Crazy D

31. Ehua - Helios

32. N-ERGY - The Mad 808

33. Ana Roxanne - Suite Pour L'Invisible