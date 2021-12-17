Leonard Hubbard, longtime Roots bassist, has died at 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, who played bass in The Roots from 1992 until 2007, when he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, has died. His wife Stephanie confirmed his death to The Philadelphia Inquirer. He was 62.

More from the Inquirer's article:

After his diagnosis with the disease, Mr. Hubbard wanted to work on his music as a composer, his wife said. In recent years, Mr. Hubbard had been putting together an album of recordings of songs under his own name that he wrote the music for with artists such as Jill Scott, Ben Harper, Vernon Reid, Jeff “Tain” Watts, and the Philadelphia singers Lady Alma and Jaguar Wright. The album was completed last week, Stephanie Hubbard said. “He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” his wife said. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.”

The Roots posted a statement, writing, "It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard. May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub."