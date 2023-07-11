Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade announce more 2023 tour dates

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have announced more dates to their 2023 tour with a fall run in October. These dates will feature a new, two-set show that "delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog" as well as their full-album performance of Pink Floyd's Animals.

The fall tour includes NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 22 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 24.

The Frog Brigade wrap up their summer tour with Moon Duo this Saturday in Phoenix. All dates are listed below.

les claypool frog brigade fall 2023 loading...

LES CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Summer of Green Tour 2023

Tuesday, July 11th - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live +

Thursday, July 13th - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn +

Friday, July 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +

Saturday, July 15th - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren +

+ Moon Duo

LES CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Hunt For Green October Tour

Wednesday, October 11th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Thursday, October 12th - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Saturday, October 14th - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

Sunday, October 15th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Tuesday, October 17th - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Wednesday, October 18th - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

Friday, October 20th - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre

Saturday, October 21st - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*

Sunday, October 22nd - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, October 24th - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

Wednesday, October 25th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

Friday, October 27th - Live Oak, FL – Hulaween

Sunday, October 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Monday, October 30th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

Tuesday, October 31st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Check out photos of the Flying Frog Brigade's show in San Diego earlier this year: