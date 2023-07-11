Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade announce more 2023 tour dates
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have announced more dates to their 2023 tour with a fall run in October. These dates will feature a new, two-set show that "delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog" as well as their full-album performance of Pink Floyd's Animals.
The fall tour includes NYC's Brooklyn Steel on October 22 and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on October 24.
The Frog Brigade wrap up their summer tour with Moon Duo this Saturday in Phoenix. All dates are listed below.
LES CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Summer of Green Tour 2023
Tuesday, July 11th - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live +
Thursday, July 13th - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn +
Friday, July 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +
Saturday, July 15th - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren +
+ Moon Duo
LES CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Hunt For Green October Tour
Wednesday, October 11th - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Thursday, October 12th - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Saturday, October 14th - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
Sunday, October 15th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Tuesday, October 17th - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
Wednesday, October 18th - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
Friday, October 20th - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre
Saturday, October 21st - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*
Sunday, October 22nd - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Tuesday, October 24th - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater
Wednesday, October 25th - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore
Friday, October 27th - Live Oak, FL – Hulaween
Sunday, October 29th - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Monday, October 30th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
Tuesday, October 31st - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Check out photos of the Flying Frog Brigade's show in San Diego earlier this year: