Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade & Fishbone played San Diego (pics, video, setlist)

Les Claypool is currently on tour with his '00s-era group Flying Frog Brigade for their first dates in two decades. At the center of their shows on this tour is a performances of Pink Floyd's Animals in full, bookended by songs from throughout Claypool's career, as well as songs from King Crimson, The Beatles, the Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory soundtrack, and more.

The band's West Coast run is with Fishbone, whose Angelo Moore joined the Frog Brigade for a few songs at the San Diego show we caught, playing saxophone and theremin. Check out photos from the whole San Diego show at Observatory North Park by Mathieu Bredeau, along with the Frog Brigade setlist and video from the show, below.

The Flying Frog Brigade's tour hits the NYC area at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on June 23 with Neal Francis opening.

Fishbone's new EP is out this week.

SETLIST: Les Claypool's Flying Frog Brigade @ Observatory North Park 5/21/2023

Thela Hun Ginjeet (King Crimson)

Rumble of the Diesel (with Angelo Moore)

David Makalaster

Cricket and the Genie (Movement I, The Delirium)

Cricket and the Genie (Movement II, Oratorio Di Cricket)

Pink Floyd's Animals

Pigs on the Wing, Part 1

Dogs

Pigs (Three Different Ones)

Sheep

Pigs on the Wing, Part 2

Whamola

Phantom Patriot

Tomorrow Never Knows (Beatles)

Encore:

Southbound Pachyderm (with Angelo Moore)

Pure Imagination