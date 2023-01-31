Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade reuniting for first tour in 20 years

Les Claypool is getting the Frog Brigade, his group from the early-'00s, back together for their first tour in 20 years. “In an age of calibrated chaos, moral constipation, and conspiranoia, it is reassuring to know that certain frogs can and do fly,” says Les.

The current lineup of the band -- Claypool (bass), Sean Lennon (guitar), Harry Waters (keys), Paulo Baldi (drums), Mike Dillon (percussion), and Skerik (horns) -- will be out on the 41-date "Summer of Green" tour in May, June and July that will have them performing Pink Floyd's Animals in full, plus a set of other songs.

Openers along the way include Fishbone, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew's "Remain in Light," Neal Francis, The Budos Band, WITCH, and Moon Duo. Dates include a NYC-area show at Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on June 23 with Neal Francis. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local time, with a fan presale on February 1 at 10 AM local (use password WHAMOLA).

All dates are listed below.

LES CLAYPOOL’S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE - The Summer of Green Tour 2023

Wednesday, May 17th – Stateline, NV – TBA venue ^

Friday, May 19th - Napa, CA – Blue Note Summer Sessions at TBA venue ^

Saturday, May, 20th - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium ^

Sunday, May 21st - San Diego, CA - Observatory North ^

Tuesday, May 23rd - Salt Lake City, UT – TBA venue ^

Wednesday, May 24th - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^

Friday, May 26th - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Saturday, May 27th - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival

Sunday, May 28th - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater ~

Tuesday, May 30th - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom ~

Wednesday, May 31st - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ~

Friday, June 2nd - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

Saturday, June 3rd - Oak Hill, WV - Mountain Music Festival

Sunday, June 4th - Chattanooga, TN – TBA venue

Tuesday, June 6th - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island *

Wednesday, June 7th - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium *

Friday, June 9th - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Saturday, June 10th - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

Sunday, June 11th - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium *

Tuesday, June 13th - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park *

Wednesday, June 14th - Austin, TX - The Moody Amphitheater *

Friday, June 16th - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

Saturday, June 17th - New Orleans, LA - Mardi Gras World *

Monday, June 19th - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre *

Tuesday, June 20th - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Thursday, June 22nd - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric %

Friday, June 23rd - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre ~

Saturday, June 24th - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~

Monday, June 26th - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater ~

Wednesday, June 28th - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

Thursday, June 29th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

Saturday, July 1st - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

Sunday, July 2nd - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed [Indoor] #

Monday, July 3rd - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

Friday, July 7th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater +

Saturday, July 8th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Live +

Sunday, July 9th - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge +

Tuesday, July 11th - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live +

Thursday, July 13th - San Luis Obispo, CA - Madonna Inn +

Friday, July 14th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern +

Saturday, July 15th - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren +

* Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Remain In Light

^ Fishbone

~ Neal Francis

# Budos Band

+ Moon Duo

% W.I.T.C.H.