Les Filles de Illighadad touring the US this spring

Tuareg band Les Filles de Illighadad are headed to the US on tour this spring. The band was founded by Fatou Seidi Ghali, the first Tuareg woman to play guitar professionally in Illighadad, a village in the Sahara Desert in Niger, and they mix electric guitars with tende, a traditional style of music featuring drumming and chanting. Their tour kicks off on Thursday (3/31) in Durham, NC, with stops in Charlotte, Savannah, Providence, NYC, Portland, New Haven, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Symphony Space on April 7, and tickets are still available.

Les Filles de Illighadad's last NYC show, at Pioneer Works in the fall of 2019, was recorded and released as a live album, At Pioneer Works. Stream it below.

LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD: 2022 US TOUR

3/31/22: Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

4/1/22: Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

4/2/22: Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival (4 PM)

4/2/22: Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival (8 PM)

4/3/22: Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

4/6/22: Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

4/7/22: New York, NY @ Symphony Space

4/8/22: Florence, MA @ Bombyx

4/9/22: Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

4/10/22: Portland, ME @ Space=

4/12/22: New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine

4/13/22: Chicago, IL: Old Town School of Folk Music

4/18/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4/19/22: Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4/20/22: San Diego, CA @ The Loft

4/21/22: Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre

4/23/22: Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

4/29/22: New Orleans, LA @ Music Box

4/30/22: Layfayette, LA @ Festival International de Louisiane

5/1/22: Lafayette, LA @ Festival International de Louisiane