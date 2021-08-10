Les Savy Fav playing Brooklyn show before Riot Fest

Les Savy Fav will be at Riot Fest in September, and as a warm-up, they'll play a hometown show at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on September 12 with Heavy Lag opening. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend this sure to be sweaty, crazy show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, August 11 at 10 AM. Check out the show flyer below.

LSF play Riot Fest on Saturday, September 18 alongside Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), NOFX, Circle Jerks, Dinosaur Jr. and more.

Listen to Les Savy Fav's Go Forth, which turns 20 this year, below.