Les Savy Fav playing U.S. shows before Primavera Sound Barcelona

Les Savy Fav are playing Barcelona's Primavera Sound in June, and before that will play a couple East Coast warm-up shows. They'll play Baltimore's Otto Bar on May 28, which is for the venue's 25th anniversary, and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on May 29. Both shows are with Hello Mary and tickets are on sale.

The band doesn't play too often anymore, so catch them when you can. All LSF dates, plus wild photos of Tim Harrington and the rest of the band in action, below.

Les Savy Fav - 2022 Tour Dates

5.28.22 Otto Bar (25th Anniversary of Otto Bar) Baltimore, MD

5.29.22 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

6.2-5.22 Primavera Sound Barcelona Spain