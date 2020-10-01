Less Than Jake announce first album in 7 years (stream “Lie To Me”)

Gainesville ska-punk vets Less Than Jake will follow their 2017 EP Sound The Alarm with their first full-length album in seven years, Silver Linings, on December 11 via Pure Noise (pre-order). (Their last full-length was 2013's Fat Wreck Chords-released See the Light). It's also their first since the departure of founding drummer/lyricist Vinnie Fiorello, and first with new drummer Matt Yonker, who previously tour managed LTJ and played in Teen Idols and The Queers.

"We made a new record! Our first full length with our new drummer, Matt Yonker, and it sounds amazing," says guitarist/co-frontman Chris Demakes. "More vocal hooks than a tackle box, horns galore and that bombastic and upbeat energy that we’re known for. We didn’t try to reinvent the wheel with this one, it’s still undeniably Less Than Jake. Just a bit punchier and in your face." Bassist/co-frontman Roger Lima adds, "After decades of working on songs together, we still love it, and with our new drummer Matt Yonker, we feel reignited and refueled. Personally, I feel that this is the first step of a new era for the band. While the music feels undeniably Less Than Jake, the flow of the tracks and the attitude of the horns and lyrics have a freshness to them and I look forward to sharing these songs with our amazing fans."

Going by lead single "Lie To Me," Chris and Roger's descriptions of the album sound pretty spot on. It sounds like classic Less Than Jake, with Chris and Roger trading lead vocals over fast-paced ska-punk and big, bright horns, but they really do sound refreshed and reignited on this. It's a fun song and you can check it out for yourself and watch the Natalie Simmons-directed video below.

Less Than Jake also just contributed the timely new song "The Sit Around" to Bad Time Records, Asian Man Records, and Ska Punk Daily's Ska Against Racism benefit compilation, which also features a slew of great newer ska and ska-punk bands, many of whom we highlighted in our recent feature on the current ska scene.

Tracklist

1. The High Cost of Low Living

2. Lie To Me

3. Keep on Chasing

4. Anytime and Anywhere

5. The Test

6. Dear Me

7. Monkey Wrench Myself

8. King of the Downside

9. Lost at Home

10. Move

11. Bill

12. So Much Less

--

See Less Than Jake featured in 12 Classic Ska-Punk Albums to Prepare You for the Ska-Punk Revival