Less Than Jake announce ‘Hello Rockview’ 25th anniversary tour with Voodoo Glow Skulls, Toasters & more

Less Than Jake are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1998 classic Hello Rockview this year, and in honor of the occasion they've announced a tour where they'll be playing the album in full this summer. Direct support will come from fellow ska veterans Voodoo Glow Skulls and The Toasters on legs one and two, respectively, plus additional support from Pink Spiders, Spring Heeled Jack, Devon Kay & The Solutions, and Venomous Pinks on varying dates. Tickets go on sale Thursday (3/23) with presales starting Wednesday (2/22), and VIP packages are available now.

The "Welcome To Rockview" tour comes to the NYC area on July 15 at Irving Plaza and July 16 at House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. Those shows are with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Spring Heeled Jack. All dates below.

Watch LTJ play Hello Rockview single "All My Best Friends Are Metalheads" at Warped Tour 2014:

Less Than Jake 2023 Hello Rockview 25th anniversary tour loading...

Less Than Jake -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/6 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *!

7/7 Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *!

7/8 Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *!

7/9 Detroit, MI @ St Andrews *!

7/11 Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland *!

7/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *!

7/13 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *#

7/14 Philadelphia, PA @ TLA *#

7/15 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *#

7/16 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents *#

7/18 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *^

7/19 Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *^

7/20 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *^

7/21 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *^

7/22 Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues Orlando *^

8/11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall $^

8/12 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave $^

8/13 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre $^

8/15 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre $^

8/16 Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre $^

8/18 Denver, CO @ The Summit $^

8/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $^

8/21 Seattle, WA @ Showbox $~

8/22 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $~

8/24 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall $~

8/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex $~

8/26 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC $~

8/27 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre $~

8/29 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre $~

8/30 Austin, TX @ Mohawk $~

* = with Voodoo Glow Skulls

! = with Pink Spiders

# = with Spring Heeled Jack

^ = with Devon Kay & The Solutions

$ = with The Toasters

~ = with Venomous Pinks