Less Than Jake announce intimate Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar
Less than Jake are on an East Coast tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying, including NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall tonight (12/6) and Wantagh's Mulcahy's on Sunday (12/11). While they're in the area, they've announced a last minute, intimate Brooklyn show to close out the run, happening on Monday (12/12) at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now.
See all of Less Than Jake's upcoming dates below.
LESS THAN JAKE: 2022 TOUR
12/6 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle
12/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise
12/9 New Haven, CT @ Toads
12/10 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
12/11 Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's
12/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar