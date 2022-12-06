Less Than Jake announce intimate Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar

Less than Jake are on an East Coast tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying, including NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall tonight (12/6) and Wantagh's Mulcahy's on Sunday (12/11). While they're in the area, they've announced a last minute, intimate Brooklyn show to close out the run, happening on Monday (12/12) at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now.

See all of Less Than Jake's upcoming dates below.

LESS THAN JAKE: 2022 TOUR

12/6 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle

12/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise

12/9 New Haven, CT @ Toads

12/10 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

12/11 Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's

12/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar