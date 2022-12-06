Less Than Jake announce intimate Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar

Less Than Jake announce intimate Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus Bar

photo by James Richards IV

Less than Jake are on an East Coast tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying, including NYC-area shows at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall tonight (12/6) and Wantagh's Mulcahy's on Sunday (12/11). While they're in the area, they've announced a last minute, intimate Brooklyn show to close out the run, happening on Monday (12/12) at Saint Vitus Bar. Tickets are on sale now.

See all of Less Than Jake's upcoming dates below.

LESS THAN JAKE: 2022 TOUR
12/6 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle
12/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise
12/9 New Haven, CT @ Toads
12/10 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
12/11 Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's
12/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

