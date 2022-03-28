Less Than Jake announce summer tour w/ The Aquabats & Bowling for Soup (BV Presale for NYC)

Ska-punk lifers Less Than Jake are celebrating their 30th anniversary as a band with the "Back for the Attack" tour with ska/new wave superheroes The Aquabats and pop punk vets Bowling for Soup this summer. Dates begin on June 22 in Norvolk, VA and run through July 9 in Newport, KY, including stops in Sayreville, NYC, Hartford, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more. Mom Rock opens the shows, and you can see all dates below.

The Sayreville, NJ show is on June 25 at Starland Ballroom, and the NYC show is on June 28 at Brooklyn Steel. You can get tickets early to the NYC show on BrooklynVegan Presale on Thursday, March 31 at 10 AM. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is LESSTHANBV, and you can also enter to win a pair of tickets!

If you miss out on our presale, tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time.

Less Than Jake released a new LP, Silver Linings, in 2020, and followed it with a split 7" with Kill Lincoln, the first installment in Bad Time Records' Wavebreaker split series, last year.

Wed, JUN 22 The Norva Norfolk, VA

Thu, JUN 23 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Fri, JUN 24 Empire Live Albany, NY

Sat, JUN 25 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Sun, JUN 26 Palladium Worcester, MA

Tue, JUN 28 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Wed, JUN 29 Webster Theater Hartford, CT

Thu, JUN 30 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

Fri, JUL 1 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Sat, JUL 2 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Sun, JUL 3 KEMBA Live! Columbus, OH

Tue, JUL 5 Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

Wed, JUL 6 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Thu, JUL 7 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

Fri, JUL 8 House of Blues Chicago Chicago, IL

Sat, JUL 9 PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY