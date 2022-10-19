Less Than Jake announce tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying

Less Than Jake have announced an East Coast tour coming up in late November and December. They'll be supported by Cliffdiver and Keep Flying. The tour includes NYC-area stops in Jersey City on December 6 at White Eagle Hall and Long Island on December 11 at Mulcahy's, plus there's an Atlantic City show too. Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/20) at 10 AM. All dates below.

The Florida ska-punk vets were on tour this summer with The Aquabats and Bowling For Soup, including a Brooklyn Steel show. They also appeared at this year's edition of Riot Fest in Chicago, and are set to play When We Were Young in Las Vegas in 2023.

Less Than Jake are also putting out a deluxe edition of their 2020 album Silver Linings this Friday (10/21) via Pure Noise, and you can watch the video for one of its bonus tracks below. Their 2006 album In With the Out Crowd is getting its first-ever vinyl release on November 11.

Less Than Jake winter tour 2022

Less Than Jake -- 2022 Winter Tour Dates

11/30 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

12/1 Carborro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

12/2 Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

12/3 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

12/4 Reading, PA @ Reverb

12/6 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle

12/8 Boston, MA @ Paradise

12/9 New Haven, CT @ Toads

12/10 Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

12/11 Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's