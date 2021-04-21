Less Than Jake, Early November & more playing AC Beer & Music Fest + new Chris DeMakes song

NJ's Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest has announced its return for 2021, happening on Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5 at The Wild Wild West Casino at Caesars Atlantic City. The fest features tastings from over 150 participating breweries, as well as cooking and mixology demos, a silent disco, giant corn hole, a retro video game lounge, yoga, and three live music sessions. The first, happening 6/4 at 8 PM, is with Knuckle Puck, The Early November, and Pronoun. Saturday has two sessions, an early one with Less Than Jake and a later one with Face to Face. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Less Than Jake co-frontman Chris DeMakes just released a new solo song from his new 7", which is out June 9 via Smartpunk. "Never Surrender" is a pop punk banger in the most timeless, anthemic way possible, and about it, DeMakes says, "'Never Surrender' ties right back in with my book Blast From The Past, like the recent batch of solo songs I released. This one is about never giving up and never losing sight of the thing I always wanted the most, which is to play music for a living." Hear it below.

Less Than Jake also released their first album in seven years, Silver Linings, in December, which they talked to us about, along with their influences, favorite new bands, and more.

Speaking of Pronoun, she just announced a new EP and shared the anthemic first single, "I Wanna Die But I Can't (Cuz I Gotta Keep Living)."