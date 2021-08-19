Less Than Jake replace Simple Plan on tour with New Found Glory

Simple Plan have dropped off the "Pop-Punk's Still Not Dead" tour with New Found Glory due to COVID-19 concerns, and they've been replaced by ska-punk veterans Less Than Jake on all but three dates. LTJ also won't be appearing alongside NFG at Riot Fest, which just had to make some other lineup adjustments too.

The tour -- which is being opened by Hot Mulligan and LOLO -- includes NYC-area shows on September 29 at Starland Ballroom, September 30 at Brooklyn Steel, and October 8 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. Tickets for Starland, BK Steel, and Pier 17 are still available. If you already bought a ticket and would like a refund, ticketholders will receive an email with the option to request one. New tour poster with all dates and Simple Plan's full announcement below.

