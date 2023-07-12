Less Than Jake streaming ‘Hello Rockview’ anniversary show at Irving Plaza

Less Than Jake are celebrating the 25th anniversary of 1998's classic Hello Rockview on tour this summer, including an NYC show at Irving Plaza on July 15 and an Asbury Park show at House of Independents on July 16, both with Voodoo Glow Skulls and Spring Heeled Jack. Those shows are now sold out, but if you didn't grab tickets in time, they'll be streaming it on Veeps. The stream begins airing on Sunday, July 16 at 12:45 AM EDT, and will be available to rewatch for 14 days after that. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hello Rockview anniversary tour continues through late August, and after that Less Than Jake play The Fest and When We Were Young, and support NOFX on the St. Petersburg date of their final tour. In 2024, they head to the UK for more shows. See all of their upcoming dates below.

Less Than Jake Livestream loading...

LESS THAN JAKE: 2023-2024 TOUR

Wed, JUL 12 Mr. Smalls Theatre Millvale, PA

Thu, JUL 13 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Fri, JUL 14 Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

Sat, JUL 15 Irving Plaza New York, NY

Sun, JUL 16 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

Tue, JUL 18 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD

Wed, JUL 19 Elevation 27 Virginia Beach, VA

Thu, JUL 20 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC

Fri, JUL 21 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Sat, JUL 22 House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL

Sat, AUG 5 Blue Point Brewing Company Patchogue, NY

Fri, AUG 11 Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO

Sat, AUG 12 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Sun, AUG 13 Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN

Tue, AUG 15 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE

Wed, AUG 16 Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK

Fri, AUG 18 Summit Music Hall Denver, CO

Sat, AUG 19 The Depot Salt Lake City, UT

Mon, AUG 21 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Tue, AUG 22 Revolution Hall Portland, OR

Thu, AUG 24 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA

Fri, AUG 25 Echoplex Los Angeles, CA

Sat, AUG 26 Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Sun, AUG 27 Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Tue, AUG 29 Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Wed, AUG 30 Mohawk Austin Austin, TX

Sat, SEP 30 NOFX Final Tour - St Petersburg Orlando, FL

Sat, OCT 21 When We Were Young 2023 Las Vegas, NV

Fri, OCT 27 The Fest 2023 Gainesville, FL

Thu, FEB 15, 2024 Academy Manchester Stretford, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 16, 2024 Wolverhampton Civic Hall Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 17, 2024 Academy Manchester Stretford, United Kingdom

Sun, FEB 18, 2024 The Refectory, University of Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom

Mon, FEB 19, 2024 O2 City Hall Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Wed, FEB 21, 2024 Hull Venue Hull, United Kingdom

Thu, FEB 22, 2024 O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 23, 2024 Cardiff International Arena Cardiff, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 24, 2024 Eventim Apollo London, United Kingdom