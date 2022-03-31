Less Than Jake, The Aquabats & Bowling for Soup @ Brooklyn Steel on BV Presale + win tix!

Tickets to Less Than Jake, The Aquabats, and Bowling for Soup's NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on June 28 are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (3/31) starting at 10 AM. Use the password LESSTHANBV.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 1 at 10 AM.

We're also giving away a pair of tickets to the show! Enter for a chance to win below.

Less Than Jake/The Aquabats/Bowling for Soup at Brooklyn Steel



One winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

See all of Less Than Jakes' upcoming dates with The Aquabats and Bowling for Soup here.