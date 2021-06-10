Less Than Jake’s Roger Lima’s band Rehasher cover The Beatles; Chris DeMakes shares solo song

Less Than Jake bassist/co-frontman Roger Lima's punk band Rehasher will release a covers album, Tasty Single Slices Vol. 1, on August 13 via SBAM/Smartpunk Records (pre-order). It features covers of Green Day's "One of My Lies," Phoenix's "1901," The Police's "Next To You," Boston's "Piece of Mind," Osker's "Strangled," and more, and the first cover is of The Beatles' "And Your Bird Can Sing." They turn the Revolver classic into a fast-paced skate punk song, and Roger's unmistakable yelp is perfect for it. Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

This is the second song released by a Less Than Jake co-frontman in the past 24 hours; yesterday, Chris DeMakes put out a pop punk solo single, "Father Time." Chris said, "This one is about my father. There’s quite a few photos of him in the book. He’s been my biggest musical supporter over the years, as well as my best friend. He was there for me every step of the way growing up, and he still is to this day. He has been battling Parkinson’s Disease for some time now, and I wanted to write a song to honor him while he’s still with us. The chorus lyric says, ‘you can’t replace or outrun Father Time,’ meaning, nothing can replace the time he gave me and none of us can beat the inevitable clock." Listen to that below too. It'll come paired with Chris' previous single "Never Surrender" on a Smartpunk-exclusive 7".

Rehasher tracklist

1. Next To You (The Police)

2. Shapeshifter (Josie & The Pussycats)

3. And Your Bird Can Sing (The Beatles)

4. Jungle Love (Steve Miller Band)

5. Don't Turn Out (Screeching Weasel)

6. Strangled (Osker)

7. One Of My Lies (Green Day)

8. 1901 (Phoenix)

9. Piece of Mind (Boston)

10. Duvet Day (Eat Repeat)