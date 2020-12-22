Let The White Stripes Yule Log warm your holidays
The video Yule Log is a Christmas tradition created by NYC TV station WPIX in 1966, which allowed New Yorkers who don't have fireplaces to enjoy a little traditional cheer (and give the channel's programmers a little R&R). Updating that holiday classic are The White Stripes who offer up their own Yule Log. The looping animated 90-minutes video (directed by Noah Sterling) features tracks from their brand new Greatest Hits compilation, as well as a handful of acoustic tracks, rare B-sides, and the duo's original Christmas song, "Candy Cane Children." There's a little more to watch than your average Yule Log, including scenes of a yeti getting warm by a fire, a vampire couple grinning as a city burns behind them, a young girl toasting a marshmallow with the help of a dragon's breath, and more. You can watch that, and check out the Yule Log tracklist, below.
The White Stripes also recently released an Live at the 40-Watt with proceeds going to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight on Bandcamp (no longer available, sadly), as well as a 17-track compilation of b-sides to go along with Greatest Hits and shared remastered videos of two tracks they performed on SNL back in 2002.
THE WHITE STRIPES YULE LOG TRACKLIST
0:01 Candy Cane Children
2:27 White Moon
6:27 A Martyr for My Love for You
10:45 I'm Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman
13:41 Wasting My Time
15:55 Suzy Lee
19:16 We're Going to Be Friends
21:38 In The Cold, Cold Night
24:36 The Truth Doesn't Make A Noise
27:50 Boy's Best Friend
32:10 Do
35:15 City Lights
40:05 The Same Boy You've Always Known
43:15 This Protector
45:25 Hotel Yorba
47:33 As Ugly As I Seem
51:43 I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart
55:00 Little Bird
58:08 I'm Slowly Turning Into You
1:02:40 Sister, Do You Know My Name?
1:05:30 I'm Bound to Pack It Up
1:08:39 Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn
1:11:45 The Union Forever
1:15:10 The Nurse
1:19:00 Well It's True That We Love One Another
1:21:39 My Doorbell
1:25:40 Apple Blossom
1:27:55 You've Got Her In Your Pocket