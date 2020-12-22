Let The White Stripes Yule Log warm your holidays

The video Yule Log is a Christmas tradition created by NYC TV station WPIX in 1966, which allowed New Yorkers who don't have fireplaces to enjoy a little traditional cheer (and give the channel's programmers a little R&R). Updating that holiday classic are The White Stripes who offer up their own Yule Log. The looping animated 90-minutes video (directed by Noah Sterling) features tracks from their brand new Greatest Hits compilation, as well as a handful of acoustic tracks, rare B-sides, and the duo's original Christmas song, "Candy Cane Children." There's a little more to watch than your average Yule Log, including scenes of a yeti getting warm by a fire, a vampire couple grinning as a city burns behind them, a young girl toasting a marshmallow with the help of a dragon's breath, and more. You can watch that, and check out the Yule Log tracklist, below.

The White Stripes also recently released an Live at the 40-Watt with proceeds going to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight on Bandcamp (no longer available, sadly), as well as a 17-track compilation of b-sides to go along with Greatest Hits and shared remastered videos of two tracks they performed on SNL back in 2002.

THE WHITE STRIPES YULE LOG TRACKLIST

0:01 Candy Cane Children

2:27 White Moon

6:27 A Martyr for My Love for You

10:45 I'm Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman

13:41 Wasting My Time

15:55 Suzy Lee

19:16 We're Going to Be Friends

21:38 In The Cold, Cold Night

24:36 The Truth Doesn't Make A Noise

27:50 Boy's Best Friend

32:10 Do

35:15 City Lights

40:05 The Same Boy You've Always Known

43:15 This Protector

45:25 Hotel Yorba

47:33 As Ugly As I Seem

51:43 I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart

55:00 Little Bird

58:08 I'm Slowly Turning Into You

1:02:40 Sister, Do You Know My Name?

1:05:30 I'm Bound to Pack It Up

1:08:39 Prickly Thorn, But Sweetly Worn

1:11:45 The Union Forever

1:15:10 The Nurse

1:19:00 Well It's True That We Love One Another

1:21:39 My Doorbell

1:25:40 Apple Blossom

1:27:55 You've Got Her In Your Pocket