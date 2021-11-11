Let’s Eat Grandma announce new album ‘Two Ribbons,’ share title track

Let's Eat Grandma recently released their first new song in three years, "Hall of Mirrors," and now they've shared a second new single and announced their new album, Two Ribbons, due April 8 via Transgressive (pre-order). The new single is the title track, and it departs from Let's Eat Grandma's usual maximalist electronic pop; it's a somber, bare-bones song backed by little more than some soft, clean guitar.

"‘Two Ribbons’ is a song I wrote to, and about, two of the closest people in my life, and how my relationships with them shifted over time through loss and life changes," Jenny Hollingworth said. "It touches on the isolating experience of grieving, our powerlessness in the face of death, and the visceral emotions of grief." Listen and watch the El Hardwick-directed video below.

Tracklist

1. Happy New Year

2. Levitation

3. Watching You Go

4. Hall Of Mirrors

5. Insect Loop

6. Half Light

7. Sunday

8. In The Cemetery

9. Strange Conversations

10. Two Ribbons