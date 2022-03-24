Let’s Eat Grandma share “Levitation” & announce North American tour

UK duo Let's Eat Grandma will release their anticipated new album Two Ribbons on April 29, and they've just shared a new single from it, a soaring dance number appropriately titled "Levitation."

"It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow - everything feels more creative and things look brighter," says Rosa Walton. "You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that."

The video for the song, directed by Noel Paul, makes clever use of in-camera false mirror effects that work off Walton and Jenny Hollingworth's bond. You can watch that below.

Let's Eat Grandma have also announced a North American tour for the fall, that begins on November 1 in Washington, DC, and wraps up on November 23 in Los Angeles. The NYC stop is at Webster Hall on November 4. Tickets will be on sale soon.

All dates are listed below.

Let’s Eat Grandma - 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. April 30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

Sun. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival

Sun. July 24 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Thu. Oct. 6 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri. Oct. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

Sat. Oct. 8 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall

Thu. Oct. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

Fri. Oct. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

Sat. Oct. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Space 54

Sun. Oct. 16 - Cambridge, UK @ Mash

Tue. Oct. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

Wed. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Koko

Fri. Oct. 21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. Oct. 22 - Norwich, UK @ Epic

Tue. Nov. 1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Wed. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Fri. Nov. 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sat. Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mon. Nov. 7 - Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa

Tue. Nov. 8 - Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club

Thu. Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Fri. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Sat. Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mon. Nov. 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Wed. Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Fri. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sat. Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Nov. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Tue. Nov. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Wed. Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater