Let’s Eat Grandma share “Levitation” & announce North American tour
UK duo Let's Eat Grandma will release their anticipated new album Two Ribbons on April 29, and they've just shared a new single from it, a soaring dance number appropriately titled "Levitation."
"It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow - everything feels more creative and things look brighter," says Rosa Walton. "You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together. You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that."
The video for the song, directed by Noel Paul, makes clever use of in-camera false mirror effects that work off Walton and Jenny Hollingworth's bond. You can watch that below.
Let's Eat Grandma have also announced a North American tour for the fall, that begins on November 1 in Washington, DC, and wraps up on November 23 in Los Angeles. The NYC stop is at Webster Hall on November 4. Tickets will be on sale soon.
All dates are listed below.
Let’s Eat Grandma - 2022 Tour Dates
Sat. April 30 - Edinburgh, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival
Sun. May 1 - Glasgow, UK @ Stag and Dagger Festival
Sun. July 24 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
Thu. Oct. 6 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Fri. Oct. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
Sat. Oct. 8 - Leeds, UK @ Belgrrave MusicHall
Thu. Oct. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
Fri. Oct. 14 - Nottingham, UK @ Metronome
Sat. Oct. 15 - Birmingham, UK @ Space 54
Sun. Oct. 16 - Cambridge, UK @ Mash
Tue. Oct. 18 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla
Wed. Oct. 19 - London, UK @ Koko
Fri. Oct. 21 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Sat. Oct. 22 - Norwich, UK @ Epic
Tue. Nov. 1 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Wed. Nov. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Fri. Nov. 4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sat. Nov. 5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Mon. Nov. 7 - Montreal, QB @ La Sala Rosa
Tue. Nov. 8 - Toronto, CA @ The Axis Club
Thu. Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Fri. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Sat. Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mon. Nov. 14 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Wed. Nov. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Fri. Nov. 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Sat. Nov. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Sun. Nov. 20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Tue. Nov. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Wed. Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater