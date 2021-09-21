Let’s Eat Grandma share new single “Hall of Mirrors” (watch video)

Let's Eat Grandma, the duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, are back with their first new single and video in three years, "Hall of Mirrors." It's a synthy, disco-tinged track, accompanied by a video directed by El Hardwick, which you can watch below.

"I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life," Rosa says. "In some way it's reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted 'Hall of Mirrors' to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy."

Let's Eat Grandma's last album was the excellent I'm All Ears, one of our favorite albums of 2018. See pictures from their 2018 show at Baby's All Right below.