LETSGETFR.EE is a new Queens music carnaval with Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna & more

LETSGETFR.EE is a new music carnaval coming to Queens' Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on August 20 and 21. It was created by AFROPUNK Festival founder and ex-head Matthew Morgan, alongside partner Jocelyn Cooper and the Anomaly agency, and the lineup is pretty amazing, with Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Jhene Aiko, Flatbush Zombies, (A$AP) Ferg, Major Lazer Sound System, Bomba Estéreo, Kojey Radical, El Alfa, Mr. Eazi, Lido Pimienta, Bas, Beenie Man, Fousheé, GoldLink, Raveena, Bakar, Tiwa Savage, Audrey Nuna, Teezo Touchdown, Priya Ragu, Tems, Aluna, and more.

LETSGETFR.EE's mission "is to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030," and it's intentionally called a carnaval (rather than a festival), as it was inspired by Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 AM, but first there's a presale for Queens residents that's underway right now. You can register for the presale here. A press release states, "Staying true to its commitment to equity, LETSGETFR.EE breaks the mold of traditional festivals by offering a 'choose your own adventure' ticketing structure and making ticket access affordable to every community that it celebrates."

Full lineup below...

LETSGETFR.EE loading...

LETSGETFR.EE -- 2022 Lineup

Aluna

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anik Khan

Ferg

AUDREY NUNA

Bakar

Bas

Batekoo

Beenie Man

Bomba Estéreo

Boylife

Cimafunk

Deb Never

El Alfa

Everyday People

Flatbush Zombies

Fousheé

GoldLink

Heavy Baile

Ilham

Jai Wolf

Jhené Aiko

Jorja Smith

Kali Uchis

Kojey Radical

Lido Pimienta

Lous and the Yakuza

Major Lazer Sound System

María Isabel

Missy Elliott

Mr Eazi

Ozuna

Papi Juice

​​Prateek Kuhad

Priya Ragu

Raveena

Teezo Touchdown

Tems

Tiwa Savage

UMI

VP Records

Weston Estate

Wizkid

YEИDRY