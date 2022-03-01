LETSGETFR.EE is a new Queens music carnaval with Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna & more
LETSGETFR.EE is a new music carnaval coming to Queens' Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on August 20 and 21. It was created by AFROPUNK Festival founder and ex-head Matthew Morgan, alongside partner Jocelyn Cooper and the Anomaly agency, and the lineup is pretty amazing, with Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Jhene Aiko, Flatbush Zombies, (A$AP) Ferg, Major Lazer Sound System, Bomba Estéreo, Kojey Radical, El Alfa, Mr. Eazi, Lido Pimienta, Bas, Beenie Man, Fousheé, GoldLink, Raveena, Bakar, Tiwa Savage, Audrey Nuna, Teezo Touchdown, Priya Ragu, Tems, Aluna, and more.
LETSGETFR.EE's mission "is to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030," and it's intentionally called a carnaval (rather than a festival), as it was inspired by Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 AM, but first there's a presale for Queens residents that's underway right now. You can register for the presale here. A press release states, "Staying true to its commitment to equity, LETSGETFR.EE breaks the mold of traditional festivals by offering a 'choose your own adventure' ticketing structure and making ticket access affordable to every community that it celebrates."
Full lineup below...
LETSGETFR.EE -- 2022 Lineup
Aluna
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Anik Khan
Ferg
AUDREY NUNA
Bakar
Bas
Batekoo
Beenie Man
Bomba Estéreo
Boylife
Cimafunk
Deb Never
El Alfa
Everyday People
Flatbush Zombies
Fousheé
GoldLink
Heavy Baile
Ilham
Jai Wolf
Jhené Aiko
Jorja Smith
Kali Uchis
Kojey Radical
Lido Pimienta
Lous and the Yakuza
Major Lazer Sound System
María Isabel
Missy Elliott
Mr Eazi
Ozuna
Papi Juice
Prateek Kuhad
Priya Ragu
Raveena
Teezo Touchdown
Tems
Tiwa Savage
UMI
VP Records
Weston Estate
Wizkid
YEИDRY