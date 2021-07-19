‘Letterkenny Live’ tour coming to a city near you in 2022

Quirky, very funny, and very Canadian sitcom Letterkenny will be taking their cast and bone-dry small town humor on the road in 2022 for the "Letterkenny Live!" tour. The 90-minute live show features all-new sketches starring cast members Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), Mark Forward (Coach) and Jacob Tierney (Pastor Glen).

The tour, which was originally set for 2020, will now start in Kitchener, ON on February 3, with stops in Kalamazoo, Buffalo, NYC, Boston, Nashville, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Chicago, DC, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Austin, Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens February 11 at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden (tickets), while Los Angeles gets two nights at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 31 and April 1 (tickets). Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday (7/20) at 10 AM local.

If you haven't watched Letterkenny yet, you've got time to catch up before the tour starts. All nine seasons are streaming now on Hulu. Watch a few highlights below.

LETTERKENNY LIVE! - 2022 TOUR DATES

02/03 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square*

02/04 Kalamazoo, MI - Miller Auditorium*

02/05 Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall*

02/07 Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall^

02/08 Albany, NY - Palace Theatre^^

02/10 Portland, ME - State Theatre^

02/11 New York, NY - HULU Theater at Madison Square*

02/12 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre^

02/14 Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center^^

02/15 Nashville, TN - Andrew Jackson Hall^

02/16 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre^^

02/18 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater^^

02/19 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre*

02/21 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre^#

02/22 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts^#

02/23 Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre^#

02/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall^

02/26 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre ^

02/27 Cleveland, OH – The Agora (2 SHOWS)^

03/02 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre*

03/03 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre^

03/05 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre^

03/06 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee^

03/08 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre^

03/09 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

03/10 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (2 SHOWS)^

03/12 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic*#

03/13 San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre^#

03/16 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre^

03/17 Boise, ID - Morrison Center*

03/19 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre^^

03/21 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland^

03/23 Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre (2 SHOWS)^

03/24 Grand Prairie, TX - The Theatre at Grand Prairie^^

03/25 Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater^

03/27 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion*

03/29 Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre^

03/31 Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel^

04/01 Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at Ace Hotel*

04/02 Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan^

* New Show

^ Rescheduled Show

^^ Rescheduled Show at New Venue

# with Jacob Tierney (No K. Trevor Wilson)