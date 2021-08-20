Letting Up Despite Great Faults prep first album in 8 years, share “Gemini”

It's been a while since we've heard from Austin's Letting Up Despite Great Faults but the shoegazy indie pop group are back and putting the finishing touches on new album IV which was self produced and mastered by Slowdive's Simon Scott. It will be their first album in eight years.

Details on IV are still TBA but the band have given us an early taste with terrific new single "Gemini" that finds their shimmering, hazy, and very melodic style still in fine form. Listen to that below.

--

