Levitation 2021 lineup: Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Black Angels, The Hives, more

Austin's Levitation festival will be back this fall, bringing psych and more to Downtown clubs over Halloween Weekend (October 27-31). The lineup this year includes Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, The Black Angels, The Hives, Tinariwen, Chicano Batman, Red Fang, Nothing, Ty Segall's Fuzz, Black Midi, Connan Mockasin, Andy Shauf, Kikagaku Moyo, Yves Tumor, Shannon & The Clams, Shabazz Palaces, La Luz, A Place to Bury Strangers, Cloud Nothings, Here Lies Man, and lots more. The festival says more artists are still be be announced, but you can check out the daily lineups so far below.

Shows will happen at venues in Austin's Red River Cultural District and East Side, including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Cheer Up Charlies, and Central Presbyterian Church. "We’re excited to see live music coming back, and looking forward to seeing everyone in Austin for another epic weekend of music and art in Austin, Texas," say Levitation organizers. "As shows and events come back to our beloved venues and art spaces, safety procedures will continue to evolve and we will work with our venues and health officials to offer clear guidelines for attendees. It’s gonna be Halloween weekend, so masks are encouraged regardless :)."

Passes for Levitation 2021 are on sale now.

LEVITATION - 2021 LINEUP

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27 KICK OFF

RED FANG • NOTHING • STARCRAWLER • FRANKIE ROSE • HERE LIES MAN • ENUMCLAW

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28

CHICANO BATMAN • CRUMB • FUZZ • BOY HARSHER • DRAB MAJESTY • POST ANIMAL • OCTOPUS PROJECT • THE WELL • NATION OF LANGUAGE • NO JOY • THE VACANT LOTS • PUBLIC PRACTICE • PEARL EARL • ANGELICA GARCIA • NOLAN POTTER'S NIGHTMARE BAND • BEING DEAD

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29

THE BLACK ANGELS • TINARIWEN • BLACK MIDI • CONNAN MOCKASIN • A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS • LA LUZ • GEORGE CLANTON • LA WITCH • RINGO DEATHSTARR THE PARANOYDS • AMI DANG • NEGATIVE GEMINI • MAGDALENA BAY • BLUSHING • DEATH'S DYNAMIC SHROUD • EQUIP • CAROLINE LOVEGLOW

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30

THUNDERCAT • ANDY SHAUF • YVES TUMOR • KIKAGAKU MOYO • SHANNON & THE CLAMS • SHABAZZ PALACES • CLOUD NOTHINGS • FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS • AROOJ AFTAB • LEVITATION ROOM • HOLY WAVE • ACID DAD • UNIFORM • PORTRAYAL OF GUILT • SWEEPING PROMISES • GLOVE • HOOVERiii • ANNABELLE CHAIRLEGS • SILVER SYNTHETIC • SUN JUNE • GANSER

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

JAPANESE BREAKFAST • THE HIVES • GOLDEN DAWN ARKESTRA • SWEET SPIRIT • KALU & THE ELECTRIC JOINT • CALLIOPE MUSICALS • THINK NO THINK • SAILOR POON • BUFFALO HUNT • URBAN HEAT • SASAMI