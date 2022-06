Levitation 2022 lineup: King Gizzard, JAMC, OSEES, Godspeed, Black Angels, more

Austin's Levitation Festival holds its 2022 edition on October 27-30 at downtown venues Stubbs, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Parish, Antone’s and Scoot Inn. They've just announced this year's lineup, which includes The Jesus & Mary Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (playing Friday and Saturday), OSEES (playing all four nights!), The Black Angels, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, OS Mutantes, W.I.T.C.H., Viagra Boys, Shame, L7, Cold Cave, La Femme, Moon Duo (bringing back their amazing The Lightship show), Superorganism, Protomartyr, and more.

Four-day Levitation passes and single-show tickets are on sale now. Check out the 2022 lineup by day below.

attachment-LEVITATION-2022-lineup-poster loading...

LEVITATION FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

OSEES - PLAYING ALL 4 NIGHTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN

OS MUTANTES • W.I.T.C.H. • SUPERORGANISM • PROTOMARTYR

BABE RAINBOW • SLIFT • AUTOMATIC • IMARHAN

SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN • PAINT

CLAUDE FONTAINE • 70s TUBERIDE • TEAR DUNGEON

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR • VIAGRA BOYS • SHAME

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS • THE LEGENDARY PINK DOTS

DESIRE • ACID DAD • GLÜME • CLUB INTL • MOTHERMARY

KILLS BIRDS • WARM DRAG • LEAH SENIOR

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

SHAME • VIAGRA BOYS • OFF! • HEARTLESS BASTARDS

HUNX & HIS PUNX • THE MURLOCS • SUNFLOWER BEAN

SHE PAST AWAY • LEBANON HANOVER • TROPICAL FUCK STORM

DEATH VALLEY GIRLS • A GIANT DOG • ALEX MAAS • TEMPERS • BLK JKS

RINGO DEATHSTARR • HOOVERiii • FUCK MONEY • MUJERES PODRIDAS

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

THE BLACK ANGELS

L7 • COLD CAVE • LA FEMME • MOON DUO PRESENTS THE LIGHTSHIP

FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS • SOFT KILL

PLEASURE VENOM • BLOOD RED SHOES • TEMPLE OF ANGELS

BLUSHING • LUCID EXPRESS • DAIISTAR • AMPLIFIED HEAT