Levitation announces full 2022 lineup and schedule

Austin's Levitation festival is next weekend (October 27-30) across a bunch of venues in the Red River Culture District of downtown, and they've now announced the daily schedules. OSEES play all four nights at Hotel Vegas, which makes some of the nightly conflicts less painful.

On Thursday (10/27), you'll have to choose between The Jesus & Mary Chain, OSEES, W.I.T.C.H. and Thee Sacred Souls; on Friday (10/28) you'll have to choose between King Gizzard and OSEES; Saturday (10/29) pits OSEES and King Gizzard against each other again; and Sunday has OSEES playing at the same time as The Black Angels, Cold Cave and L7.

Sunday's hottest ticket, though, is Moon Duo who close out the night at Parish with their amazing, not-to-be-missed The Lightship show. Also playing Levitation: La Femme, Tropical Fuck Storm, Hunx & His Punx, OFF!, ...Trail of Dead, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Protomartyr, The Legendary Pink Dots, Mamalarky, Automatic, Os Mutantes, Superorganism, and lots more.

Head below for the full Levitation schedule and the official Spotify playlist.

LEVITATION FESTIVAL - 2022 DAILY LINEUPS AND SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN • OS MUTANTES • W.I.T.C.H . •SUPERORGANISM • PROTOMARTYR • BABE RAINBOW • THEE SACRED SOULS • SLIFT • AUTOMATIC • IMARHAN • PORTRAYAL OF GUILT • THE PARANOYDS • SUGAR CANDY MOUNTAIN • THEE SINSEERS • STREET SECTS • THE VACANT LOTS • JJUUJJUU • PAINT • CLAUDE FONTAINE • BLOOD CULTURES • 70s TUBERIDE • MEGAFAUNA • TEAR DUNGEON • NUCLEAR DAISIES • LOVELORN • HEAVEN

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD • GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR • PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS • LOS DUG DUG’S • THE UFO CLUB • THE LEGENDARY PINK DOTS • MARISA ANDERSON • ACID DAD • DESIRE • MAMALARKY • ANNABELLE CHAIRLEGS • TROLLER • GLÜME • CLUB INTL • MOTHERMARY • GRIVO • WARM DRAG • LEAH SENIOR • COSMIC JOHN • QUEEN SERENE

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD • OFF! • HUNX & HIS PUNX • THE MURLOCS • SHE PAST AWAY • HEARTLESS BASTARDS • SUNFLOWER BEAN • SEXTILE • TRAIL OF DEAD • TROPICAL FUCK STORM • NEGGY GEMMY • ESPRIT • DEATH VALLEY GIRLS • MEATBODIES • HOOVERiii • A GIANT DOG • ALEX MAAS • TEMPERS • THE WELL • NEMEGATA • RINGO DEATHSTARR • WINGTIPS • TRAITRS • BEING DEAD • FUCK MONEY • GRANDMA • DEATH’S DYNAMIC SHROUD • MUJERES PODRIDAS • SPOON BENDERS • THE PINKY RINGS

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

THE BLACK ANGELS • L7 • COLD CAVE • LA FEMME • MOON DUO • FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS • SOFT KILL • SRSQ • PLEASURE VENOM • BLOOD RED SHOES • TEMPLE OF ANGELS • BLUSHING • LUCID EXPRESS • MZ NEON • DAIISTAR • DIE SPITZ • AL LOVER • AMPLIFIED HEAT

