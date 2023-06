Levitation Fest announces initial 2023 lineup

The 2023 edition of Austin's Levitation Festival goes down on October 26-29 at venues throughout Austin, including Stubb’s, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Elysium, Parish, Antone’s 13th Floor, Concourse Project, and The Far Out Lounge. They've just announced the initial lineup:

Thursday, October 26 includes Unwound, Oneohtrix Point Never, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Shannon and the Clams, The Church, Codeine, Jockstrap, Yeule, Dead Meadow, karate, Chisel, Rose City Band, Slow Pulp and more.

Friday, October 27 includes Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Flying Lotus, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats, High On Fire, Blonde Redhead, Allah-Las, Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress), Bully, Crack Cloud, Warmduscher, Civic, Tanukichan, Ulrika Spacek, Holy Wave, and more.

Saturday, October 28 includes The Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, Amyl And The Sniffers, Durand Jones, The Dandy Warhols, Mercury Rev’s Clear Light Ensemble, Speedy Ortiz, Dumbo Gets Mad, Sonido Gallo Negro, Palehound, Militarie Gun, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, and more.

Sunday, October 29 includes Badbadnotgood, Beach Fossils, Altin Gün, Turnover, Death From Above 1979, Armand Hammer, PigsX7, and more.

Four-day passes to Levitation 2023 are on now. Check out the full initial lineup below.

LEVITATION 2023 INITIAL LINEUP:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

UNWOUND • ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER

TY SEGALL & FREEDOM BAND • SHANNON AND THE CLAMS

THE CHURCH • CODEINE • JOCKSTRAP • YEULE

DEAD MEADOW • KARATE • CHISEL • SLOW PULP • TWIN TRIBES

ROSE CITY BAND • JONATHAN BREE • WATER FROM YOUR EYES

LSD AND THE SEARCH FOR GOD • NUOVO TESTAMENTO • ECSTATIC VISION

FLAT WORMS • 1000MODS • SACRED SKIN • VOSH • SKULL PRACTITIONERS

ANNABELLE CHAIRLEGS • FCUKERS • MARION RAW • FONT

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA • FLYING LOTUS

PANDA BEAR + SONIC BOOM • UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS

HIGH ON FIRE • BLONDE REDHEAD • ALLAH-LAS

ALAN PALOMO (NEON INDIAN) • ESHU TUNE (HANNIBAL BURESS)

BULLY • CRACK CLOUD • WARMDUSCHER • CIVIC • TANUKICHAN

ULRIKA SPACEK • SALAMI ROSE JOE LOUIS • GANSER

MONEY CHICHA • FAT DOG • BLUSHING • THE WELL

HOLY WAVE • SAM BURTON • AMULETS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE • THE BLACK ANGELS

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS • DURAND JONES

THE DANDY WARHOLS • MERCURY REV’S CLEAR LIGHT ENSEMBLE

SPEEDY ORTIZ • DUMBO GETS MAD • SONIDO GALLO NEGRO

PALEHOUND • MILITARIE GUN • LORELLE MEETS THE OBSOLETE

DIE SPITZ • GIO CHAMBA • GHOST FUNK ORCHESTRA • EL COMBO OSCURO

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

BADBADNOTGOOD • BEACH FOSSILS

ALTIN GÜN • TURNOVER • DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979

ARMAND HAMMER • PIGS X7 • SAY SHE SHE • PACHYMAN

JJUUJJUU • MUSTARD SERVICE • PAUL CHERRY • DJUNAH

RICKSHAW BILLIE’S BURGER PATROL • NOLAN POTTER’S NIGHTMARE BAND