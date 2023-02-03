LI metalcore band Blood Runs Cold (Koyo, Sanction) share debut two-song single

Blood Runs Cold are a new Long Island metallic hardcore/metalcore band fronted by Koyo vocalist Joey Chiarmonte that also features guitarists Evan Perino (Separated, Missing Link) and Mike Marino (Sanction), drummer Dillon Perino (Sanction, The Fight), and bassist Kyle Mulligan. Their debut release is the two-song single "Residuals" / "Kill Yourself," which puts a fresh spin on late '90s / early 2000s style metalcore and also fits in nicely with newer bands like Foreign Hands. The band says:

Most of the songs come from a frustrated or hateful place. Depression, mortality, frustration with the ways people operate both in subcultures and broader society inspired the lyrics for the record.

Check it out: