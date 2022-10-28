Liam Gallagher and Aquarius Records documentaries screening at Nitehawk’s ‘Music Driven’ series

Nitehawk Cinema's "Music Driven" series, which is proudly presented by BrooklynVegan, has a couple of screenings on the horizon.

First up: It Came From Aquarius Records which screens at Nitehawk Williamsburg on Tuesday, November 1 at 7 PM. The film tells the story of San Francisco's much-loved, much-missed Aquarius Records, which closed in 2016 after 47 years of slinging vinyl and CDs. Director Kenneth Thomas interviewed famous customers, musicians and former staff members, including Matt Groening (The Simpsons), Wayne Coyne (Flaming Lips), Bruce Ackley, John Darnielle (The Mountain Goats), Ty Segall, Liz Harris (Grouper), and more. Tickets are on sale and watch the trailer and check out the poster below.

Following the film, there will be a Q&A with director Kenneth Thomas, former WFMU DJ Brian Turner, Jon Fine (Bitch Magnet), Jeremy deVine (Temporary Residence Ltd.), Emil Amos (Om, Grails), and moderated by Anna Lopez (Temporary Residence Ltd).

And following the Q&A there's an afterparty at Union Pool with a live performance by Oneida and featuring DJ sets from Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth / Bush Tetras) and Emil Amos.

Later in the month, you can see Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 which screens at Nitehawk Prospect Park on November 17 at 6:45 PM. The concert film captures Gallagher's return to Knebworth Arena 26 years after Oasis' two legendary shows there. He played to 170,000 fans across two shows this summer in celebration of his third solo album. Here's more:

Knebworth 22 is a new feature-length documentary that traces Liam back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews, behind the scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera positions. The film also goes a little bit further, seeking out stories and perspectives from collaborators and fans of different generations from around the world, transposing the emotional and social context of the 90s’ shows versus the tumult of our current era.

Tickets are on sale now and you can watch Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 trailer, and check out the poster, below.

While on the subject of Nitehawk, at the Prospect Park location you can catch George Romero's classic Night of the Living Dead on Halloween (6:30 PM) with a live score by Morricone Youth; and at the Williamsburg location they'll screen Dziga Vertov's 1929 silent film Man With a Movie Camera on November 14 at 9:30 PM with a live score by Montopolis.

--

attachment-liam gallagher knebworth poster loading...