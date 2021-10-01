Liam Gallagher announces new solo album, new single dedicated to Noel

Liam Gallagher, who is currently recovering from his recent helicopter incident in Barbados, has announced his third album, C'Mon You Know, which will be out May 27, 2022. While no music has been shared yet, Liam told Radio X's Chris Moyles that the new single will be “I Wish I Had More Power,” which he's dedicated to his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel. “Yeah, it's a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely,” Liam said. You can check out the cover art below.

In other news, Liam has also announced a huge show at Knebworth Park on June 4, 2022 which will also feature sets from Kasabian, Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl. You can watch a video promo for the concert below.

Knebworth was also the site of Oasis' two massive 1996 shows, which are the subject of a new documentary/concert film.

--

The 20 Best Britpop Albums of 1995