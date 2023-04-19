Liam Gallagher responds to AI-generated Oasis album: “I sound mega”

With the prospects of Oasis reuniting not looking good, to put it mildly, two UK musicians used an AI-model of Liam Gallagher's voice to create The Lost Tapes Volume One, "an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music." Taking music they'd written as Breezer, singer, songwriter, and producer Bobby Geraghty told The Guardian that he trained the AI on "cut up various a cappella recordings of Liam," saying "Obviously, our band sounded exactly like Oasis. So then all I had to do was replace my vocals with Liam’s." You can hear the results below.

While artists like Nick Cave have come out strongly against AI-generated songs meant to mimic them, Liam has had nothing bad to say about AISIS. Asked on Twitter if he'd listened to the album yet, he replied, "Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there."

Asked "What about AISIS, Liam?" by another user, Liam said, "Mad as fuck I sound mega."

Universal Music Group has a less sanguine outlook on AI music, however; they had a viral song with AI-generated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd pulled from streaming services, calling it "infringing content created with generative AI." In a statement to Billboard, UMG said, "The training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation. We’re encouraged by the engagement of our platform partners on these issues – as they recognize they need to be part of the solution."

