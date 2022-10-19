Liam Gallagher says “horrible little man” Noel won’t let him use Oasis songs in his new documentary

The sibling rivalry between Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher continues. Liam has a documentary coming out November about the two big Knebworth shows he played this summer that were a tip of the hat to the ones Oasis performed there in 1996. Only thing is, as Stereogum points out, Noel Gallagher won't let Liam use any Oasis songs (which Noel wrote) in the film.

"You can stop us using the songs but you can’t erase our memories shame on you Noel Gallagher," Liam wrote on Twitter. Responding to a fan who asked if there would be any Oasis songs in the film, Liam wrote "No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them."

Liam also says that Noel has blocked the version of "Live Forever" that Liam sang at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert from being used in a film about those tribute concerts. "He’s a horrible little man," LIam continued.

The documentary is titled Knebworth '22 and LIam told Radio X, “To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film, and let’s do it again in another 26 years.”

Knebworth '22 will be in theaters November 22, and will stream via Paramount+ sometime after that.

Liam released new solo album C'mon You Know in May. Watch him perform the album's "Diamond in the Dark" at Knebworth below.