Liam Gallagher, whose 49th birthday is today, fell out of a helicopter (but is ok)

Today is former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's 49th birthday -- happy birthday, Liam! -- but unfortunately he's celebrating by recovering from a recent accident where fell out of a helicopter following his appearance at the Isle of Wight festival on Friday. "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night," Liam shared on Twitter, adding "you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know."

The incident did not involve a girl called Elsa, Alka-Seltzer, or the doctor she's done it, and Liam's ok, but it did leave him with a busted nose and he's been forced to cancel his show in Belfast this weekend. "Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend," he wrote. "I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled...i'll make it up to ya."

Liams in good spirits, though. Sharing a picture of his busted nose, he wrote, "Real beauty comes from within so still a good looking cunt Happy Birthday to me," and also joked "Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose."