Liars frontman Angus Andrew has announced a new imprint, NO GOLD, and its first release, as well as a one-day festival at Queens' Knockdown Center. “I felt like I needed to connect with other artists and if at all possible, empower them," says Angus of his impetus behind NO GOLD. "I was surprised by how important it felt to help uncover and expose the wealth of talented experimental musicians. And yeah, my mindset hasn’t changed since being back in America - it’s just broadened to a more global one.”

The first release on NO GOLD is Essential Tremors Sydney 2022, due out digitally and as a 4-CD box set on 21 October 2022. It documents the three-day Essential Tremors fest Angus Andrew put on in Sydney, Australia in March of this year, and features performances from YL Hooi, Shoeb Ahmad, Chunyin, Del Lumanta, Clare Cooper, ∑GG√E|N, Cindy Chen, Salllvage and Wytchings. You can check out a sampler from the box set below.

Also on October 21 will be the NYC edition of Essential Tremors at Knockdown Center, which will feature performances from Liars, MELT-BANANA, No Age, Armand Hammer, So!YoON!, YL Hooi, Faten Kanaan, Tarquin Manek, Dream_Mega and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at noon. Check out the festival poster and a trailer for it below.

Essential Tremors is the NYC stop on MELT-BANANA's fall North American tour.

Liars are reissuing their whole album catalogue on vinyl, starting with their 2001 debut album, They Threw Us All in a Trench and Stuck a Monument on Top, which you can grab on recycled color vinyl in the BV shop.