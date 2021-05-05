Liars announce new album ‘The Apple Drop’ (watch the “Sekwar” video)

Liars are back with The Apple Drop, their first album in three years, which will be out August 6 via Mute. Where 2017’s TFCF and 2018’s Titles with the Word Fountain were basically Angus Andrew solo records, this one has him collaborating with jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew. "For the first time I embraced collaboration from an early stage," says Angus, "allowing the work of others to influence the work of my own.”

“Throughout Liars’ history I have consistently tried to develop new methods of creating music,” Angus says. “On each project I’ve essentially abandoned previous methods and attempted to instead learn different ways of writing and producing songs. Where once I perceived this journey as a straight line, I’m increasingly realising my trajectory is more akin to a spiral. As new ideas are generated, older ones take on new meaning and evolve further.”

As for what he had in mind this time, Angus says “Momentum and revolution were themes I wanted to explore, to give the listener this sense of transformation and to feel like you were being transported through the wormhole." A wormhole definitely comes to mind with the eerie, visually stunning video for first single "Sekwar," directed by Clemens Habicht and has Angus Andrew exploring the bowels of the earth. The video fits the song's dark sound, heavily electronic but with atmospheric guitarwork and Angus' foreboding growl.

Watch the "Sekwar" video and check out album art and tracklist below.

THE APPLE DROP tracklist:

1. The Start

2. Slow and Turn Inward

3. Sekwar

4. Big Appetite

5. From What the Never Was

6. Star Search

7. My Pulse to Ponder

8. Leisure War

9. King of the Crooks

10. Acid Crop

11. New Planets New Undoings