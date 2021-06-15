Liars share revolutionary “Big Appetite” video from upcoming album

Liars have shared a second single from their upcoming album The Apple Drop. "Big Appetite" lurches and swings in a way that Liars are especially good at, building mood and menacing atmosphere as it goes with layers of drums, textural guitar and Angus Andrew's wailing.

The videos for Liars' songs are almost always as considered as the music and "Big Appetite" is no exception, with director Clemens Habicht using a camera mounted on a drill for a dramatically woozy effect. Some might call it revolutionary, others terrifying. “I thought that spelunking with bats for the ‘Sekwar’ video tested the upper limits of my fear threshold," says Angus, "but it turns out having a revved up drill pointed close to my forehead for a day is truly the stuff of nightmares. The drill spun the camera at up to 2000 rpm, and the very real potential for an accidental trepanation gave the filming an extra potency.”

Says Clemens, “The terror experienced by the almost broken but fiercely determined space traveler mixes with the candy colours of a delirious unhinged euphoria, with lucid recollections of band members Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike joining a more fresh-faced Angus from a distant, optimistic and simpler past.”

Watch the video below.

The Apple Drop is out August 6 via Mute.