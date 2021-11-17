Lido Pimienta adds NYC show to 2022 North American tour

Lido Pimienta just wrapped up her tour supporting Sylvan Esso, and she's heading back out for North American headlining dates in 2022. She has a run of West Coast dates with Y La Bama in March, including a Los Angeles show at Lodge Room on March 9, and she's now added an April show in NYC, happening on April 7 at Elsewhere Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, 11/19 at 10 AM.

See all of Lido's upcoming dates, and pictures from her Tuesday night (11/16) show at Terminal 5 with Sylvan Esso, below.

LIDO PIMIENTA: 2022 TOUR

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, Canada *

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 Tidemark Theatre Campbell River, Canada ~

Wed, MAR 2, 2022 Capitol Ballroom Victoria, Canada

Thu, MAR 3, 2022 Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, Canada #

Fri, MAR 4, 2022 Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA #

Sun, MAR 6, 2022 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Tue, MAR 8, 2022 The Chapel San Francisco, CA #

Wed, MAR 9, 2022 Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA #

Fri, MAR 11, 2022 The Casbah San Diego, CA #

Sat, MAR 12, 2022 The Alibi Palm Springs, CA #

Sun, MAR 13, 2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ #

Tue, MAR 15, 2022 Launchpad Albuquerque, NM #

Wed, MAR 16, 2022 Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery Santa Fe, NM #

Sat, MAR 19, 2022 VIVE LATINO Mexico, Mexico

Thu, MAR 24, 2022 Big Ears Festival 2022 Knoxville, TN

Sat, MAR 26, 2022 Third Man Records Nashville, TN

Thu, APR 7, 2022 Elsewhere Hall Brooklyn, NY

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Loco Club Valencia, Spain

Thu, MAY 5, 2022 La Nau Barcelona, Spain

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 Conde Duque Madrid, Spain

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 Dabadaba Donostia-san Sebastián, Spain

Mon, MAY 9, 2022 Les Nuits Botanique Bruxelles, Belgium

Tue, MAY 10, 2022 Melkweg (Upstairs) Amsterdam, Netherlands

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 Kings Place London, United Kingdom

Mon, MAY 16, 2022 Karlstorbahnhof (Queer Festival) Heidelberg, Germany

Tue, MAY 17, 2022 Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

Thu, MAY 19, 2022 Hasard Lutique Paris, France

* - w/ R. Flex

~ - w/ Kinnie Starr

# - w/ Y La Bamba