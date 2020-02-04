Lido Pimienta announces new LP & tour, shares “Eso Que Tu Haces” video

Colombian-born, Toronto-based artist Lido Pimienta will release her second album, Miss Colombia, on April 17 via ANTI-. It's her first since 2016's Polaris Prize-winning La Papessa and she wrote and arranged the songs herself, and co-produced the album with Matt Smith aka Prince Nifty. The album includes last year's "No Pude" single and she's just shared soaring new single "Eso Que Tu Haces" that comes with an equally vibrant video. Lido co-directed it with Paz Ramirez and it features some very cool drone shots and choreography. Watch that below.

Lido will play select dates this spring, including SXSW and release shows in Toronto, Los Angeles and Brooklyn. The Brooklyn show happens May 5 at Public Records and tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Miss Colombia tracklist:

1 Para Transcribir (SOL)

2 Eso Que Tu Haces

3 Nada (feat. Li Saumet)

4 Te Quería

5 No Pude

6 Coming Thru

7 Quiero Que Me Salves (preludio feat. Rafael Cassiani Cassiani)

8 Quiero Que Me Salves (ft. Sexteto Tabala)

9 Pelo Cucu

10 Resisto Y Ya

11 Para Transcribir (LUNA)

LIDO PIMIENTA - 2020 TOUR DATES:

Mar 6, 2020 - Sudbury, ON @ Bloom Festival

Mar 13, 2020 - Chicago, IL @ Fullerton Hall @ Art Institute of Chicago

Mar 16-21, 2020 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Apr 25, 2020 - Toronto, ON @ Cecil Community Centre

Apr 30, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg

May 5, 2020 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records