Lido Pimienta covers Björk for Pride Month, touring w/ Sylvan Esso

In honor of Pride Month, Lido Pimienta has shared a cover of Björk's "Declare Independence," from 2007's Volta, as part of Spotify's Single Series. "I chose this song mainly because of the lyrics: 'Wave your flag, raise your flag, higher higher' and 'don't let them do that to you,'" Lido says. "I heard this song live and I loved how all the immigrants in the audience were waving their flags. The sense of PRIDE we all felt then, I wanted to carry it through with this version, one that would honour my Caribbean roots and the camp of pride but most importantly, a message of love and revolution in togetherness and acceptance. Björk has been an inspiration to me, not only as a singer, but as a composer and producer, so this song is also a *thank you* to her for encouraging womxn like me to not be afraid to create my own sonic universe."

Stream "Declare Independence" below.

Lido is touring with Sylvan Esso this fall, and before that she plays a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show with Rita Indiana and YEИDRY. It's free, but you'll need to RSVP to attend, and those open on July 1.

See all of Lido's upcoming dates below.

Get Lido's most recent album, 2020's Miss Colombia, on vinyl in our shop.

LIDO PIMIENTA: 2021 TOUR

Aug 15 Sun The Ford Los Angeles, CA, United States

Aug 20 Fri Union Park Chicago, IL, United States

Aug 21 Sat BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Brooklyn, NY, United States

Oct 26 Tue Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN, United States *

Oct 27 Wed Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN, United States *

Oct 29 Fri Sylvee Madison, WI, United States *

Oct 30 Sat Sylvee Madison, WI, United States *

Oct 31 Sun Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL, United States *

Nov 2 Tue Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY, United States *

Nov 3 Wed Express Live! Columbus, OH, United States *

Nov 5 Fri Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA, United States *

Nov 10 Wed College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT, United States *

Nov 11 Thu The Anthem Washington, DC, United States *

Nov 13 Sat House of Blues Boston, MA, United States *

Nov 14 Sun House of Blues Boston, MA, United States *

Nov 15 Mon Terminal 5 New York, NY, United States *

Nov 16 Tue Terminal 5 New York, NY, United States *

* - w/ Sylvan Esso