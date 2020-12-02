Lido Pimienta releases ‘The Road to Miss Colombia’ documentary, announces livestream

Colombian-born, Toronto-based art pop artist Lido Pimienta returned this year with her excellent sophomore album Miss Colombia, which is deservedly being received as one of the year's best. (It's up for the Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album Grammy and NPR ranked it the third best album of the year.) She has now just released the The Road to Miss Colombia documentary, which sheds more light on the new album.

"This doc is the culmination of six years of work," she says. "I knew Miss Colombia was going to be an important body of work for me, and reveal a lot about my life, but what I didn’t quite know back then was the HOW. Now I can sit back knowing that I have an homage to my place of birth, a reconciliation. Everyone that took part in the process can know that we honored Miss Colombia, and now I can move on and kiss it goodnight!"

Watch below. Lido is also taking donations at the doc's YouTube link which will go to the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Lido also announced a livestream for December 15 at 4 PM ET happening on her YouTube channel. That will also raise money for the Texas Civil Rights Project.