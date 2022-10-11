Liela Moss (The Duke Spirit) shares Gary Numan collab from upcoming solo album

Duke Spirit frontwoman Liela Moss has announced her third solo album, Internal Working Model, which will be out January 13 via Bella Union. She made it with her partner, Toby Butler, and it features appearances by Gary Numan, Jehnny Beth and Dhani Harrison. “I’m trying to find a way to plug myself into a new community,” says Liela of the record. “I am imagining a tribe, navigating away from our very centralised culture, dismantling it and revising the way I think things work.”

The first single from the album is "Vanishing Shadows," a moody, synthy anthem featuring Gary Numan. "Numan’s vocals fly in on the chorus like an alien archangel offering a last chance to consider the state of play," says Liela. Listen to that and check out the album art and tracklist below.

attachment-liela moss internal working model loading...

Internal Working Model:

1. Empathy Files

2. Woo (No One’s Awake)

3. Vanishing Shadows (featuring Gary Numan)

4. The Wall From The Floor

5. Ache In The Middle (featuring Jehnny Beth)

6. New Day

7. Come and Find Me

8. Welcome To It

9. Love as Hard as You Can (featuring Dhani Harrison)