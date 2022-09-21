Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) share new song “Corbeau” (listen)

American Football offshoot Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) continue to roll out new singles, and today brings "Corbeau." It's a soft, jangly acoustic song that could almost pass for a song by Mike's Owen project, but the atmospheric synths in the background give it a new twist. It's a gorgeous track, and another great taste of Lies. Check it out below.

Lies make their live debut at the Pygmalion festival in Urbana, IL this Saturday (9/24).