Life In Vacuum prep new LP ‘Lost’ (watch the video for the title track)

Toronto post-hardcore band Life In Vacuum will follow 2018's All You Can Quit with a new album, Lost, on April 14 via Born Losers records (pre-order). We're premiering its first single/title track, which injects their usual shouty post-hardcore with a little catchy, swaggering garage punk. "'Lost' is about struggling to find yourself and your place in a big city," the band says. "The city that’s constantly trying to push you out with rising living cost, gentrification, venue and rehearsal space closures." It comes with a black-and-white video made by Artie Wosko, and you can check that out below.

Tracklist

1. Lost

2. Try Again

3. Hugo

4. Moving On

5. The Office

6. Breathing In

7. Commuter

8. Corrida

9. Duct Tape

10. Falling